Brooks: Warren Is ‘Acting as an Extremely Effective Surrogate for Bernie Sanders’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is behaving as “an extremely effective surrogate” for fellow 2020 Democrat Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Brooks stated, “Warren, who performed very well in the debate, performed very well on behalf of Bernie Sanders. Because she basically adopts the exact same narrative that’s already his, and then attacks everybody else on the basis of that narrative. But I don’t think she’s helping [her]self. I think she’s acting as an extremely effective surrogate for Bernie Sanders. So, I just think his grip on the path to the nomination is much tighter than it was.”

