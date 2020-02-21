Maxine Waters: Crips and Bloods ‘in the Hood’ Have ‘More Integrity’ Than Trump

. @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO visited U.S. @RepMaxineWaters to learn about her illustrious career in government and how she became "America's auntie." #DESUSandMERO pic.twitter.com/0OTa4hf9Gz

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said on Thursday’s episode of Showtime’s “Desus & Mero” that Los Angeles gang members had more integrity than President Donald Trump.

Waters said, “This guy is a street player. He’s a guy that has conned folks. He has flirted with gangsters. I have worked in some of the toughest communities. I’ve worked with gangs, I’ve worked with Crips, I’ve worked with Bloods. And there’s more integrity in many of these young people in the hood than this man has.”

She added, “This is a flawed character, and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

In discussing the 2020 election, Waters said, “I think now it boils down to all of us wanting someone that we feel comfortable can really beat Trump. This country cannot tolerate another four years of him.”

