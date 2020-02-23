Dick Morris: Hillary Clinton Will Get the Nomination in a Brokered Convention

Former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris predicted on 970 AM New York City’s “The Cats Roundtable” that failed 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton can take the Democratic nomination at a brokered convention.

Morris said, “I think that what is going to happen here is when they get into Super Tuesday next week, you’re going to see Sanders getting about 40% of the vote.”

He continued, “Then Bloomberg, who has no chance to win now – because he got clobbered in the debate and completely blew it – is staying in the race, is going to continue to spend money. His goal now, I think, is to get roughly 15% of the vote, so Bernie is under 50.”

He added, “They will go to the convention, the other candidates won’t get out. Nobody will be nominated on the first ballot, and they will go to a second ballot.”

On the results of a brokered convention, Morris said, “I think that when you put it together they will go to a second ballot and then I think Hillary could enter the race. The superdelegates will all leave whoever they are for and vote for Hillary.”

If Sanders does not win an “outright majority,” Morris said, “I think Hillary will be the nominee because she can win with the superdelegates and ultimately put together the majority.”

