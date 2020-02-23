Voto Latino CEO: Dems Can ‘Kiss Florida Goodbye’ if Sanders Is Nominee

Appearing Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Voto Latino CEO María Teresa Kumar said Democrats could “kiss Florida goodbye” if Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was the Democrats nominee in the 2020 presidential election.

Kumar said, “We can all agree is you can kiss Florida goodbye. I say that Floridians — Latinos that have fled socialism, they have fled and they are in Florida, and they have sensibilities that are different from the rest of the Latino community.”

She added, “You pare that down with a lot of the more conservative folks that are Democrats in Florida, and I don’t see a pathway for him there. That’s just the beginning. I can tell you right now Donald Trump has been targeting folks on my staff since March of last year with an anti-democratic socialist message in Spanglish, English, and Spanish. They are not leaving anybody behind. People don’t realize there’s a socialization happening on the Trump campaign that’s been very effective. Then you understand the population of someone like a Floridian voter, and you know vying for Florida. He’s going to figure out if I don’t have Florida — I’m almost 125,000 percent confident he wouldn’t get it — where is the pathway?”

