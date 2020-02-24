ABC Legal Analyst Hostin: Donald Trump Is a Untethered ‘Dictator’

Co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin Monday on ABC’s “The View” called President Donald Trump a “dictator” that was completely “untethered” in the White House.

Hostin said, “We’re seeing a reaction to what we have seen in the Republican Party. The Republican Party of yesteryear is gone. What you have now is the Trumplican Party. We have this party that no one even recognizes anymore, that’s far-right, so out of bounds, we got this dictator really that’s completely untethered in the White House and a party that’s completely supporting all of that to remain in power.”

