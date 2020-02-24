Limbaugh: Coronavirus Being ‘Weaponized’ to Bring Down Trump

Syndicated conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on his Monday broadcast warned coronavirus was being hyped by “the drive-by media” to bring down President Donald Trump.

Limbaugh said, “It looks like the coronavirus is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump. I want to tell you the truth about the coronavirus.”

He continued, “The coronavirus is the common cold, folks. The drive-by media hype of this thing as a pandemic, as the Andromeda strain, as, ‘Oh my God, if you get it, you’re dead,’ do you know what the — I think the survival rate is Ninety-eight percent. Ninety-eight percent of people who get the coronavirus survive. It’s a respiratory system virus. It probably is a ChiCom laboratory experiment that is in the process of being weaponized. All superpower nations weaponize bioweapons. They experiment with them. The Russians, for example, have weaponized fentanyl. Now fentanyl is also not what it is represented to be.”

He added, “I’m not trying to get you to let your guard down. Nobody wants to get any of this stuff. I mean, you never —I hate getting the common cold. You don’t want to get the flu. It’s miserable. But we’re not talking about something here that’s going to wipe out your town or your city if it finds its way there. This is a classic illustration of how media coverage — even if this media coverage isn’t stacked — even if this just the way media normally does things. This is a hyped, panic-filled version. Exactly how the media deals with these things to create audience, readership, interest, clicks what have you.”

