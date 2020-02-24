Scarborough: Is It Time for Warren to Drop Out to ‘Help Consolidate Efforts Against Bernie Sanders?’

In reaction to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) emerging as the Democrat Party’s 2020 delegate front-runner following the Nevada caucuses, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough asked if it is time for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to drop out of the race.

Scarborough argued with Warren’s poor showing thus far in the race that it may be time for Warren to bow out and “help consolidate efforts against Bernie Sanders.”

“A lot of people starting to talk about Elizabeth Warren, who finished weak again,” Scarborough stated. “She finished in fourth place in her neighboring home state where she was supposed to win in New Hampshire last week. This week, another disappointing finish. She’s maybe in single digits. She’s up to 10% now, but she’s in single digits in most of these counts. Is it time for Elizabeth Warren, if she keeps finishing in fourth, fifth place, is it time for her to get out of the race to help consolidate efforts against Bernie Sanders? That’s a lot of buzz on Twitter suggesting that’s the case.”

