Axelrod: Sanders ‘Sounded Like He Was Attacking the U.S.’ and Defending Socialist Regimes

During CNN’s coverage of Tuesday’s CBS News Democratic presidential debate, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “sounded like he was attacking the U.S. and defending these socialist regimes.”

Axelrod stated that Sanders mostly “handled the attacks pretty well, but for the question about socialism and socialist regimes. … But he had this weird — but he kind of lapsed into this strange sort of 60s, 70s, 80s kind of back thing in his brain about U.S. interventions in that era and it sounded like he was attacking the U.S. and defending these socialist regimes. And I think that’s precisely the kind of answer that gives people concern about what he would do as the nominee of the party.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett