Bloomberg Adviser: Bernie Has Said ‘Toddlers Should Run Around Naked and Touch Each Other’s Genitals’

Tim O’Brien, a senior adviser for former New York City billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign, on Tuesday took aim at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for some of his “loopy” past comments.

CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota asked O’Brien if the gloves are going to come off in the Democrat debate later in the day.

According to O’Brien, something has changed since he previously said publicly the Bloomberg campaign will not feud with other Democratic candidates, telling Camerota the Sanders campaign has been acting “thuggish” and “Trumpy-like.”

“Bernie has gone through this campaign without being held accountable,” he stated. “He hasn’t been vetted as thoroughly by the media as some of the other candidates. Other Democrats on the stage hadn’t challenged him on the debate stage as much as they have challenged each other, and Bernie has a very trippy record, to say the least.”

“We’ve got a candidate who has risen in the polls because of this track record,” O’Brien added. “Bernie has all of this loopy stuff in his background, saying things like, you know, women get cancer from having too many orgasms or toddlers should run around naked and touch each other’s genitals to insulate themselves from porn?”

