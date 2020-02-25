Joy Behar: ‘American Voters Don’t Understand Nuance’

Co-host Joy Behar defended Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” for his positive comments about Fidel Castro’s literacy program by saying voters don’t understand “nuance.”

Behar said, “What he should be saying is yes, they learned to read, but it’s an oppressive dictatorship that has 0% growth, that the people have no upward mobility there, that 40% of the professionals are leaving the island. Doctors are leaving in droves because there’s nowhere to go there. I have been there. I went there I think three or four years ago. I don’t think you can go anymore…The infrastructure is horrible there. I don’t know what the inside of the house but the outside of the houses are dilapidated. You can’t stop and have a coke at a restaurant because the only restaurants are in people’s houses. You have to go into people’s houses to go to a restaurant…The quality of life is awful.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “It’s a dictatorship. There is nothing groovy about a dictatorship. It’s just nothing good about a dictatorship, for journalists, for anybody wherever it is in the world.”

Behar said, “But he said they were bad guys. He said Fidel was a bad guy. All he was saying was there was this one thing they did. And American voters don’t understand nuance. They hear communism and they go crazy.”

Goldberg said, “No, no, this is — there’s no way around that. This is as bad as you-know-who saying there were good people on both sides. It’s the same. It’s the same thing.”

Behar said, “I don’t agree.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN