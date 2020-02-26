Biden: Concerns About Trump Refusing to Leave Can ‘Be Taken Seriously’ – ‘I Have No Worry About Him Being Escorted Out’

During a town hall on CNN on Wednesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden responded to a question on what he would do if President Trump loses the election, but refuses to concede by asking rhetorically if anyone ever thought someone could ask a question like that and “be taken seriously?” And stating that he has “no worry about him being escorted out of the White House.”

Biden stated, “I’m going to ask y’all a rhetorical question. It’s a serious question, a serious concern. Did you ever think in your lifetime, no matter how young or old you are, any person would be able to ask that question and be taken seriously? No, I’m not joking. Our democracy is at risk, four years of this guy. But the answer is, the way he has treated the military, the way he has dismissed the intelligence community, the way he has absolutely undercut the FBI, the way he has gone after all of these — I have no worry about him being escorted out of the White House.”

