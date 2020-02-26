Clyburn: GOP Taken Over by Folks Who Disregard the Truth — They Cheer Trump’s Lies

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said Wednesday on MSNBC that the Republican Party his father once belonged to has been replaced by people who were “cheering” at President Donald Trump’s “lies.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “Congressman, there is a new ad in South Carolina, put out by the Trump campaign and a Trump super PAC using audio of Barack Obama that they have stolen from the audio recording of his old book. And they’re trying to use sound from that book as if it was directed as a negative comment about Joe Biden. Did you expect this kind of really crazy last-minute advertising against Joe Biden from Republicans in South Carolina?”

Clyburn said, “Well, let me be clear. My father and mother were Republicans. My father believed in the party of Lincoln. He would not recognize this party today. The Republican party has been taken over by folks who seem to have little integrity about the political process, seem to have little compassion for those who he called the least of these, seemed not to have any regard for the truth, seemed to be willing to do anything to disparage an opponent. They seem to enjoy that more than winning the victory in the election. So no, I’m not surprised.”

He added, “What I am surprised at though, there are so many of my Republican colleagues seem to accept that. When at The State of the Union Address, where the president of the United States, telling what the “The Washington Post” said was at least 31 lines in the speech. And over half of them, my Republican colleagues were standing on their feet cheering, knowing full well it was not the truth.”

