‘Morning Joe’ on SC Debate: ‘That Was a Mess’ — ‘That Was a Wreck’

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” opened Wednesday reacting to the Democratic debate from the night before in Charleston, South Carolina.

Hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough described the debate “really messy” and a “wreck.”

After airing some clips from the debate of candidates talking over each other, Brzezinski stated, “Wow. That was your Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, South Carolina, last night. Really messy, kind of a slugfest that spun wildly out of control and it was really hard to even hear anyone talking. Good morning.”

Scarborough replied, “That was a mess.”

“That was a wreck,” Brzezinski added.

