MSNBC’s Glaude: Folks ‘Afraid’ of Sanders Are Comfortable with the ‘White Nationalist’ in the White House

Princeton University professor and network contributor Eddie Glaude, Jr. said Wednesday on MSNBC that voters who are nervous about Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over his embrace of socialism are saying they were comfortable “with a white nationalist in the White House.”

Glaude said, “You have folks who are so afraid of Bernie Sanders, so afraid of Elizabeth Warren, so afraid of the progressives, and they’re willing to say that if the Democratic party nominates a progressive, instead of someone like Bloomberg or someone like Pete Buttigieg, they’re going to give the presidency back to Donald Trump, he’s going to have a second term. And what they’re saying to me in that moment is that they’re more comfortable with a white nationalist in the White House than they are with Medicare for All, that they’re more comfortable with a presidency that’s content with putting babies in cages than they are in talking about a living wage.”

