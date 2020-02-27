Gabbard: Suspend Flights from Japan, South Korea, and Italy

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) called for the suspension of flights from Japan, South Korea, and Italy to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Gabbard said, “I’ve really been focused on looking at where the problem sets that exist in our country, in my home state of Hawaii, that is a major hub and port for flights coming in from across the Asia-Pacific, and how we can solve them. It’s why I called yesterday for us to temporarily suspend flights coming from Japan, South Korea, Italy, just like the flights from China were suspended. Because that actually worked to help prevent this from getting to our shores. We need to suspend these flights until we have the ability to provide these tests at their site of departure before people get on the plane and come to our country.”

She added, “[I]t may cause a little harm or hardship in the short-term. But that will pale in comparison to the hardship placed on the lives of the American people and our economy if these flights are suspended after the fact, after the coronavirus further takes hold and root here in the country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett