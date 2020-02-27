Lindsey Graham: Bernie Sanders Nomination a Down-Ballot Democrat’s ‘Worst Nightmare’

Thursday in an interview with Fox News, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) predicted his former U.S. Senate colleague, former Vice President Joe Biden would win this weekend’s South Carolina Democratic presidential primary.

However, he said he still thought that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) would capture the nomination.

“[Biden will] win,” he said. “I think he’ll win by double digits. Jim Clyburn helping Joe Biden — the African-American Congressman Clyburn is a really well thought of, highly respected member of Congress, about 60 percent of the primary electorate will be African-Americans, and Joe is beloved in the community, and he wins decisively, but I think it’s too little, too late for Joe. This is Bernie’s race to lose right now.”

Graham argued a Sanders’ nomination benefits President Donald Trump and other Republicans on the November 2020 ticket.

“Let me tell you, a Sanders candidacy is great news for President Trump. It is great news for Republicans in the House and the Senate,” he said. “We have a Democrat representing the first congressional district in South Caroline, Joe Cunningham, Bernie Sanders is his worst nightmare. Joe Biden is a wonderful man. He would be a formidable general election opponent for President Trump. I think he would probably help the down-ballot Democrats more than most people running. It looks like Bernie is going to win the nomination unless something dramatically changes, but if you’re a down-ballot Democrat in the Midwest and the south, Bernie Sanders is your worst nightmare. I think we take the House back with Bernie for sure.”

