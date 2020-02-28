Bloomberg: Sanders Would ‘Lose’ to Trump — Would Be ‘Devastating for this Country’

In an interview with MSNBC, which aired Friday on “Morning Joe,” former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg warned that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) would be “devastating for this country for decades” if he were to win the nomination.

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt asked Bloomberg if he has spent $400 million just to “hand Bernie Sanders the nomination” by splitting the vote.

Bloomberg noted Sanders had built a following over the years, but he advised Sanders would “lose” to President Donald Trump and hurt the Democrats down the ballot.

“I believe that if Bernie Sanders gets the nomination, he will lose to Donald Trump, he will make sure that the Senate stays in Republican hands, he will flip the House back to the Republicans, and even down-ballot it’s going to hurt the Democrats,” Bloomberg told Hunt. “So, you will have a lot of gerrymandering down-ballot in states, which is going to hurt the country for a long time, but worse, at the federal level, you will have a whole bunch of judges, probably even two Supreme Court justices that the Republicans will appoint, and those judicial decisions that come out of that will be devastating for this country for decades.”

Bloomberg also reluctantly said if Sanders wins the nomination, he would vote for him and spend money to help him beat Trump if the Sanders campaign wants his help.

