Cotton: China Is ‘Still Lying to the World’ about Coronavirus

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that China isn’t doing enough to combat the coronavirus, and “They are still lying to the world.”

Cotton said, “They’re not doing enough, Jason. China has engaged in rampant malpractice, dishonesty, and deceitfulness from the very beginning. If they hadn’t concealed the outbreak of this virus in early December from the World Health Organization and from their own people. They might not have only protected their own people more effectively, but prevented it from spreading so far around the world already. They are still lying to their own people. They are still lying to the world. They are responsible for the spread of this virus outside of their own borders. That’s one reason why we need to take a new look, once again, at our entire relationship with China, in particular, the relationship we have in trade, where we have so many of our medical devices and equipment, or even basic pharmaceuticals manufactured in China.”

