On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Trump really cares about how coronavirus impacts the stock market.

Radio host Buck Sexton asked, “Do you think he wants zero deaths from this on U.S. soil?”

Maher responded, “What he cares about is the stock market. That’s all he — that’s what he said.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett