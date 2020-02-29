McAuliffe: I’m Endorsing Biden – Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Steyer, and Bloomberg Should Consider Dropping Out

During CNN’s coverage of Saturday’s South Carolina Democratic primary, former Virginia Governor and former DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe endorsed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and suggested that 2020 candidates South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Tom Steyer, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg should drop out of the race.

McAuliffe said that his endorsement was an “electability issue,” and that Biden is the best candidate to retake the White House and help Democrats in other races.

He added, “I’m hoping tomorrow, actually, some of the candidates decide to get out. If you do not have a pathway, let’s not wait until Super Tuesday.”

Host Anderson Cooper then asked McAuliffe who he thinks should drop out.

McAuliffe responded that he doesn’t want to tell any candidate what to do, but “I do think that Pete and Amy and Tom Steyer and others, they need to make that decision themselves.”

McAuliffe further stated that Bloomberg needs to “take a tough look now.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett