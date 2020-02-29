Plouffe: ‘Either Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden’ Will Be the Nominee

During MSNBC’s coverage of South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday, former Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe reacted to 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s win in the primary by stating that the race for the Democratic Party’s nomination is a two-person race between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Plouffe said, “There’s only two people that I think are going to accept our party’s nomination. It’s either Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden.”

Plouffe added that he talked to Biden officials who stated that they still expect Sanders to have a “pretty significant” lead in delegates after Super Tuesday, and in order to narrow that margin, “you’re going to have to have a lot of the candidates drop out, either between now and Tuesday or right after Tuesday. Joe Biden’s going to have to run a great campaign. Because that requires him on March 10th and 17th and 24th and later in April then to actually beat Bernie Sanders, by some margin.”

