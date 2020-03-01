Biden Responds to Trump: ‘Is That the Stable Genius Saying That?’

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden responded to President Donald Trump’s attacks on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday.”

Host Chris Wallace played a clip of President Donald Trump yesterday at CPAC, saying, “Joe’s not going to be running the government, he’s just going to be sitting at home someplace, and people are going to be running it for him.”

Biden said, “Is that the stable genius saying that? Oh, give me a break. God love him.”

He added, “I’m gonna resist saying what I feel like saying.”

Wallace said, “Go ahead, go ahead, Mr. Biden. ”

Biden said, “No, no, no, no, I’m not going to do it. I’m not going to try to assign names and insults to the stable genius. This is a guy who doesn’t know what he’s doing. He doesn’t know how to run a country. He is making us more unsafe, the way he is responding to the coronavirus. He has done virtually nothing well, that I can see, so I can hardly wait to debate him on stage. I want people to see me standing next to him, and him standing next to me. We will see who is sleepy.”

