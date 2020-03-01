SNL: John Mulaney Jokes That Senators Should Stab Trump Like Julius Caesar

Former Saturday Night Live writer and host John Mulaney made a joke Saturday on NBC, that compared President Donald Trump to Julius Caesar “a powerful maniac” who was assassinated by a group of senators.

Mulaney said, “It is a Leap Year, as I said. Leap Year began in 45 B.C. under Julius Caesar. This is true, he started the Leap Year in order to correct the calendar, and we still do it to this day.

Another thing that happened under Julius Caesar, he was such a powerful maniac that all the senators grabbed knives, and they stabbed him to death. That would be an interesting thing if we brought that back now.

He added, “I asked my lawyer if I could make that joke, he said, let me call another lawyer, and that lawyer said yes. I don’t want to dwell on politics, but I dislike the Founding Fathers immensely. I hate when people are like, God has never created such a great group of men than the Founding Fathers. Yeah, the ’92 Bulls. That’s a perfect metaphor for the United States. When I was a boy, the United States was like Michael Jordan in 1992. Now the United States is like Michael Jordan now.”

