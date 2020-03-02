Biden: I’d Ask Buttigieg ‘To Be Part of an Administration’ if I’m Nominated

Just finished 1 on 1 interview with @JoeBiden after his event @TexasSouthern Asked him about reports @PeteButtigieg and @amyklobuchar will endorse him tonight in #Dallas . #Biden wouldn't confirm but did say this ⬇️ #khou11 #HtownRush pic.twitter.com/Acer6Vghul

During an interview with Houston CBS affiliate KHOU’s Marcelino Benito on Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden said that he “indicated” to former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, “that if I became the nominee, I’d come and ask him to be part of an administration.”

Biden said, “I did speak to Pete Buttigieg a couple of days ago to encourage him to stay engaged. Because he has enormous talent, and I indicated to him that if I became the nominee, I’d come and ask him to be part of an administration.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett