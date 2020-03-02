Biden: Trump ‘Has No Credibility’ on Coronavirus

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that President Trump “has no credibility” on coronavirus.

Biden stated, “[T]he whole question on crises is how much credibility a president has. The president speaks — no matter who the president is, speaks for the nation, and gives great concern to and/or brings some solace to the rest of the world. And this president has — I’m not — this is not a political comment. It’s a literal comment. He has no credibility on this issue.”

