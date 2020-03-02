Dem Rep. Rose: Trump ‘Doing the Right Thing’ with Afghanistan

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) stated that President Trump “is doing the right thing” with his attempts to end the war in Afghanistan and that “Democrats cannot just be opposed to this blindly.”

Rose stated, “Let me be absolutely simple, unequivocal. The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is doing the right thing.”

He later added, “I am perpetually concerned that the Democrats’ foreign policy is just being opposed to whatever the president does.” Rose continued that while he has criticized the president in the past, “Democrats cannot just be opposed to this blindly. If you look at the statements that they’re issuing…they are not standing as strong as they should.”

