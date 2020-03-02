WA Gov. Inslee: ‘Begin to Think About Avoiding Large Events and Assemblies’

WA Governor: "Folks should start to think about avoiding large events." @JayInslee says a team from the @CDCgov is on the ground in #WashingtonState to work on #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID19 @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/Cmv9NcAmvK

During a press conference on Monday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D) said that people “should begin to think about avoiding large events and assemblies” and that while he isn’t calling for the cancellation of events, “people should be prepared for that possibility, and need to be thinking about it.”

Inslee said, “We think folks should begin to think about avoiding large events and assemblies. And we are not making a request formally right now for events to be canceled, but people should be prepared for that possibility, and need to be thinking about it. As this situation develops, what people are likely to see is local officials, county health, and school districts responding to this. I also have emergency authority in this regard. We are not exercising it today. But people know that we need to start thinking in these terms.”

