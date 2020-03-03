FNC’s Chris Wallace: ‘Bloomberg Is Having a Terrible Night’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Tuesday on his network’s coverage of the 2020 presidential primaries, Democratic presidential hopeful, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is having a “terrible night,” as former Vice President Joe Biden is winning states Bloomberg spent a lot of money on advertising.

Wallace said, “A poll two weeks ago Sanders was tied with Bloomberg in first place at twenty-two percent and Biden was at eighteen, so he was in third place. Bloomberg had seven field offices and eighty staffers as compared to Sanders, who had twelve staffers and two field offices. And remember Bloomberg had spent millions of dollars to help turn the state legislature Democratic and had succeeded in doing that in 2018. So he seemed to have an enormous number of advantages, but looking at our Fox voter analysis, a couple of things strike me. One, Biden beats Sanders by a substantial amount, and Warren is really hurting — to the degree that you believe that Warren, if she was out, her voters would go to Sanders —is really hurting Sanders and may be the margin of difference.”

He added, “The other is again, looking at our analysis, Michael Bloomberg is having a terrible night. If you live in Washington, his ads have been running nonstop in Washington TV, which is Northern Virginia. He’s not having a good night. He may not make the 15 percent threshold.”

