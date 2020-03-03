Hillary Clinton: Bernie Sanders Campaign Is Baloney — He Has to Follow the Rules on Delegates

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party’s 2016 nominee, said Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that she thought Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign promises were baloney.

Clinton also said Sanders has to “follow the rules” of the Democratic Party, which means at the Democratic Party’s convention, Superdelegates do not have to vote for the candidate with the plurality of delegates at the end of the primaries.

Interviewer Linsey Davis asked, “Just curious to get your response to hearing that Bernie Sanders said that if he makes it to the convention with the most pledged delegates that he should be the nominee. That’s quite a bit of change in his stance from 2016. Your reaction?”

After laughing, Clinton said, “My reaction is, let’s follow the rules. We’ve got rules. We had rules last time, and we have rules this time. I think it is always a good idea to follow the rules. Everybody knew when they got into it.”

Davis asked, “In the campaign, in the documentary, you talk about his campaign from 2016 and call it, quote, ‘just baloney and I feel so bad people got sucked into it.’ Do you still feel that way now?”

Clinton said, “Sure, yeah. You know that was my authentic opinion then. It’s my authentic opinion now.”

She added, “Here’s one of the saddest things happening right now. The House of Representatives under Democratic leadership has passed 400 bills on really important issues from health care to economic security to election security. It just goes on and on. Does anybody know that? Of course not. Nobody knows that. Change is hard. It’s not glamorous, it doesn’t fit into a soundbite, and yet the people who were elected in 2018 are out there doing the people’s work. I think we ought to be more understanding and realistic on what it takes to get change in this big, complicated, pluralistic democracy of ours. And it’s not easy, but boy is it ever worth it. I just want to make sure voters know what can be done if they give the White House back to Democrats.”

