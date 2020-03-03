Hillary Clinton: I Don’t Think Sanders Would Be ‘Our Strongest Nominee’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party’s 2016 nominee, said Tuesday during an interview with ABC News that she thinks 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) would not be the “strongest nominee” for the Democratic Party.

Interviewer Linsey Davis asked, “Joe Biden has said flat-out Bernie Sanders cannot beat Donald Trump. Do you agree?”

Clinton said, “I don’t think he’d be our strongest nominee. No.”

She added, “That’s what this primary process is about. Let’s see who emerges. But for anybody voting today or in any of the contests ahead of time, the most important issue is who can defeat Donald Trump.”

Clinton also said Sanders has to “follow the rules” of the Democratic Party, which means at the Democratic Party’s convention, Superdelegates do not have to vote for the candidate with the plurality of delegates at the end of the primaries.

Sanders leads the delegate race with 60 delegates, and former Vice president Joe Biden is in second place with 54 after the first four contests of the 2020 primary season.

