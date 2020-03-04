Biden: Trump ‘Risked His Presidency Because He Doesn’t Want to Face Me’

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday on MSNBC that President Donald Trump “risked his presidency” because he did not want to face him in the general election.

Biden was referencing the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives’ articles of impeachment against Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, which were voted down by the Republican-controlled Senate.

The Democrats accused Trump of withholding military aid to pressure Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden and his son Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine.

During a preview clip of his interview with the “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie asked, “Do you think the president is rooting for Sanders?”

Biden said, “I don’t think the president wants to face me. I will beat him, period. Period. He’s done everything in his power— he’s even risked his presidency because he doesn’t want to face me.”

