Luntz: Dem Contest Will Go All the Way to Convention – ‘No Longer Convinced’ Sanders Gets Plurality

During the Fox News Channel’s Super Tuesday coverage, pollster Frank Luntz predicted that the race for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination will go “all the way” to the Democratic Convention, and said he is “no longer convinced” that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “gets a plurality of the delegates.”

Luntz said, “I think it goes all the way. I think that it is absolutely unclear, I would not make a projection now. And if you remember, a couple weeks ago, I was one of those people who thought Bernie Sanders would be challenged, but would still get a plurality. I am no longer convinced that Sanders gets a plurality of the delegates. I still think he has the advantage.”

