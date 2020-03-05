Cruz: Schumer’s Remarks ‘Judicial Intimidation’ — ‘It’s Not Right, It Is Unacceptable’

Thursday during an appearance on Fox News Channel, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticized his colleague Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for his remarks aimed at Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh a day earlier in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building.

The Texas Republican U.S. Senator said the remarks were unacceptable and called on Schumer to apologize.

“He wasn’t talking to Senate Republicans, he was talking to those two justices,” Cruz said, speaking about a Schumer spokesman claiming Schumer’s comments were directed at Senate Republicans. “He was threatening them quite directly. You — you will reap the whirlwind, you will pay the price. That is an unambiguous threat. Now, whether it’s a threat of — of political retribution, or something even worse, that’s not clear. But whatever it is, it’s judicial intimidation. It’s not right. It is unacceptable. And I think Chuck Schumer should apologize.”

“His spokesperson ought to apologize to lying that — for lying to people too,” he added. “And I’ll tell you, I think the Senate should seriously consider taking disciplinary steps when you have the leader of one of the two parties going to the steps of the Supreme Court, threatening and trying to intimidate Supreme Court justices, that undermines the rule of law, it undermines the judiciary, and it’s just flat out wrong.”

