Hillary: ‘People Know’ Biden ‘Is a Deeply Decent Person’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Tonight Show,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden has resonated with voters because “people know he is a deeply decent person. He is a kind person.”

Clinton said of Super Tuesday, “I thought it was very exciting. Because, starting in South Carolina, he had so much energy and what he had to say was really enthusiastic and positive and about what he was going to do and who he was, and the people of South Carolina, obviously, rewarded that. And then, that kind of set off this momentum. And it carried him, he won all but, I guess, three states.”

Host Jimmy Fallon then asked why Biden has connected with people.

Clinton responded, “I think people know he is a deeply decent person. He is a kind person. He doesn’t take cheap shots at people. He doesn’t insult people as a way of trying to put people down and lift himself up. He is such the opposite of what we currently have in the White House that I think a lot of people had a chance to think about it as this contest got going and decided, boy, the most important thing is we retire the incumbent. That’s more important than anything else. And he has the experience. He knows what needs to be done. He can repair the damage that he would be inheriting. So, I think that’s what was going on in people’s minds.”

