Joe Biden on Trump: ‘I Can Hardly, Hardly Wait to Debate Him’

Thursday on NBC’s “Today,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden took aim at President Donald Trump, saying he can “hardly wait to debate” the president should he go on to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie asked Biden why he thinks Trump is calling out the Democratic Party for rigging the system against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Biden said Trump “has done everything in his power,” including risk his presidency because he is scared to face him.

“I think the one thing the president doesn’t want to do from the very beginning is face me because I will beat him, period. Period,” Biden emphasized. “He has done everything in his power — he’s even risked his presidency because he doesn’t want to face me. It’s simple.”

He continued, “The president does not want me to be the nominee. For good reason, I suppose.”

Biden said he could not wait to point out how much of a “disaster” Trump has been during debates,

“Donald Trump has pummeled the middle class, has embraced dictators, and poked his thumb in the eye of our allies. Donald Trump is a disaster,” Joe Biden told Guthrie. “He knows it, and he knows I’m going to be able to point it out. I can hardly, hardly wait to debate him.”

