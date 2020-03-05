Jordan: Schumer’s Intimidation Didn’t Work with Trump, Won’t Work with the Supreme Court Justices

Thursday in an interview with Fox News, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for his aggressive remarks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. regarding Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

The Ohio Republican said it was inappropriate and will not work.

“It’s inappropriate, but you’re right, Brian, this is not the first time Chuck Schumer’s tried to intimidate someone,” he said. “It didn’t work with President Trump. I don’t think it’s going to work with Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh, but it’s still wrong. You don’t — you don’t do those kind of things.”

“And he’s right,” Jordan continued. “The Intelligence Community did try to go after President Trump, and we’ve uncovered that, and the Horowitz report further exposed what they tried to do. So, you know — and he shouldn’t be trying to intimidate. It didn’t work with President Trump. I don’t think it’s going to work with the Supreme Court justices.”

Jordan’s colleague Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), also participating in the Fox appearance, agreed with Jordan’s view, adding he saw Schumer attacks on the justices as an effort to “rile up the base.”

“Jim’s exactly right,” Meadows said. “Here’s the interesting thing is his spokesman puts out this unbelievable declaration that supposedly he was talking to Senate Republicans. There’s only two problems with that. He was standing in front of the Supreme Court, and he mentioned two Supreme Court justices.”

“Listen, this is typical Chuck Schumer,” he continued. “What he — what he wants to do is actually rile up the base and make sure that what they do is put as much political pressure in the media — not only on the Supreme Court but on the president — but these kind of tactics won’t work because the American people won’t stand for it.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor