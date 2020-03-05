Kamala Harris: This Election Cycle Presented ‘Very Legitimate Questions About the Challenges of Women Running for President’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said Thursday that sexism played a role in the Democratic nomination coming down to former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

When asked about Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) exiting the race today, Harris said, “I have an incredible amount of respect for Elizabeth Warren. She and I have worked together in Congress. We worked together when she was the head of the CFPB, and I was attorney general of California when we were taking on the banks during the foreclosure crisis and predatory lending. I spent a lot of time with her on the campaign trail when we were running for president. I think she is an incredible leader, and I have nothing but praise for her. She is a friend.”

She continued, “I will also say guys, I think we all know, this election cycle, in particular, has presented very legitimate questions about the challenges of women running for president of the United States.”

She added, “It’s obvious to look at whats happened. Look at what’s happened. There are no women currently in this race. The reality is that there’s still a lot of work to be done to make it very clear that women are exceptionally qualified and capable of being the commander in chief of the United States of America. And in this race from Elisabeth Warren to Amy Klobuchar to Kirsten Gillibrand, we had extraordinary leaders who have a proven track record of leadership in local government, in state government, running big agencies.”

