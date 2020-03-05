Romney: ‘No Question’ Senate GOP’s Biden-Burisma Probe Appears Political

Thursday during an interview with CNN’s Manu Raju, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said his colleague Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin while his son Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma appeared “political.”

Raju asked, “Do you have concerns about the appearance that that this committee is launching into Burisma —that the subpoena that Senator Johnson wants to issue for documents related to Burisma —are you concerned about the appearance if it? ”

Romney said, “There’s no question that the appearance of looking into Burisma & Hunter Biden appears political. And I think people are tired of these kinds of political investigations. I would hope that if there is something of significance that needs to be evaluated, it would be done by perhaps the FBI or some other agency that is not as political as perhaps a committee of our body.”

He continued, “We also have a lot of work to do on matters that are not related to Burisma. We probably ought to focus on those things. But I’m going to get the chance today to talk with the chairman and get his perspective.”

Romney was the only Republican senator to vote to convict President Donald Trump on the impeachment article of abuse of power.

