Trump: Sanders ‘Would Be Tougher’ – ‘I Don’t Think I’m Running Against Bernie’

During a town hall on the Fox News Channel on Thursday, President Trump stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “would be tougher” to face in the general election, but that “I don’t think I’m running against Bernie.”

Trump said, [relevant remarks begin around 23:20] “I think, in a certain way, Bernie would be tougher. Because he’s got a base. It’s a much smaller base than my base. … I was all set for Bernie. I was ready to go, then I say, you know, I don’t think I’m running against Bernie. I think it’s going to be very hard for him to come back.”

