Warren: Candidates ‘Responsible’ for Their Supporters – There Is a Particular Issue with Sanders Supporters

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that candidates are “responsible for the people who claim to be our supporters and do really threatening, ugly, dangerous things” and that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) supporters are particularly guilty of engaging in this kind of behavior.

Warren said, “We are responsible for the people who claim to be our supporters and do really threatening, ugly, dangerous things for other — to other candidates.”

Host Rachel Maddow then asked if this is a “particular problem with Sanders’ supporters?”

Warren responded, “It is.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett