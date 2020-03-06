Dem Rep. Moulton Laments ‘Majority Old White Men’ in Congress — ‘You Can’t Even Tell Them Apart There’s so Many of Them’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) voiced his displeasure with Congress consisting of “majority old white men” as he discussed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

Host John Berman asked Moulton, “Did you ever think you would be sitting here in March of an election year, and the two people left competing for the nomination would be white men in their late 70s — given everything you’ve seen in your party, this party that celebrates diversity, this party which saw a new majority based on the votes of women in the suburbs in 2018?”

“I’m pretty new to politics, but everything I see every single day in Washington is majority old white men,” Moulton told Berman. “I mean, you go into Congress, you can’t even tell them apart, there’s so many of them. So, the reality is that this is change to politics that’s taking some time. And Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, all these amazing leaders brought something unique and distinct to this presidential contest. I was certainly hoping that we would see younger, more diverse voices end up in the final mix.”

Moulton went on to praise 77-year-old former Vice President Joe Biden, who he said is a “unifying leader” capable of beating President Donald Trump.

“But I will tell you that I’ve always had tremendous confidence in Vice President Joe Biden. He is that unifying leader that we need right now. And you know, so what if he’s a little bit older? I know he can do the right thing for this country, and I know that he can beat Trump,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent