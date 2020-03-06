Gaetz: FBI Applies ‘Double Standard’ Based on Ideology in Investigating Congressional Death Threats

According to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), the FBI sometimes uses a “double standard” based on ideology in determining whether or not death threats aimed at members of Congress should be investigated.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) remarks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building earlier this week attacking Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh have raised questions about the possibility of violence directed at conservatives.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel on Thursday, Gaetz shared his experiences with those threats.

“We’ve had a number of very frightening death threats that involve taking shots at me from long range,” he said. “And it’s sometimes a double standard with the FBI on what they are willing to investigate and what they’re not based on whether or not you are a conservative in my experience.”

The Florida Republican chalked Schumer’s remarks up to a frustration born out being on the losing end of President Donald Trump reshaping the judiciary.

“You have to ask the question, what is animating this hatred on the left,” Gaetz added. “I think it’s the fact that they are losing. Donald Trump has reshaped the federal judiciary. It is one of the enduring legacies of his presidency. Chuck Schumer lost on Merrick Garland, he lost when he tried to block Gorsuch, and they lost in spectacular fashion when they tried to ruin the life of Justice Kavanaugh. And so now with, I think, a resurgence of a conservative judiciary, you see the folks on the left even more anxious and even more on protectable.”

