Hillary Clinton: Biden Building ‘Broad-Based Coalition’ – Sanders Not ‘Our Strongest Nominee’

During a portion of an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria released on Friday, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reiterated her claim that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) isn’t the strongest person to take on President Trump and stated that 2020 Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden is building “a broad-based coalition.”

Clinton said, “As I’ve said many times, I do not think he’s our strongest nominee against Donald Trump.”

Zakaria then asked if this was an endorsement of Biden, and Clinton responded that she isn’t endorsing.

Zakaria then countered, “There’s nobody left.”

Clinton conceded that there isn’t anyone left, adding, “But I think what Joe’s victories on Super Tuesday showed is that he is building the kind of coalition that I had, basically. It’s a broad-based coalition. I finished most of the work I needed to do for the nomination on Super Tuesday, and then it kind of lingered on. And I think Joe is on track to doing exactly the same thing, putting together a coalition of voters who are energized.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett