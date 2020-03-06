Joy Reid: Women Should ‘Insist’ on Having a Woman President

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” MSNBC host Joy Reid reacted to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) departure from the presidential race by stating that women “had it in their grasp and let it go,” and “should just do differently” by being “the hungriest constituency” and insisting on a woman president even if they aren’t perfect.

Reid said, “What I would say to women is that you’ve probably been voting for flawed male candidates your whole life. I always say the hungriest constituency wins, right? Hillary Clinton couldn’t even win a majority of her sisters. And so, the reality is, when women get good and ready to have a woman president, they will insist on it. They won’t care if the person isn’t perfect. They won’t demand that they tell them what moisturizer they use. They will insist on it. Black voters insisted on it in 2008. They saw somebody viable and they said, we’re going to get this. Be the hungriest constituency. And you can have a progressive candidate. You had somebody who would give you all of what you were offered by Bernie Sanders in a woman who said she actually had a plan to get it enacted. Women had it in their grasp and let it go, and I think next time, women should just do differently.”

