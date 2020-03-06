McCarthy on Jobs Numbers: ‘Just Shows that President Continues to Work for the American Public’

Friday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacted to the latest jobs report showing the U.S. economy added 273,000 jobs in February and unemployment dropping to 3.5%.

McCarthy said the results show President Donald Trump “continues to work for the American public,” arguing Democrats like 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden want to raise taxes and take Americans “backward.”

“It just shows this president continues to work for the American public,” McCarthy advised. “Democrats are working against us. You will have a big decision in November. Do you want this economy to continue to move forward like 61% say they’re better off because of this president? Or, you’ve got a Joe Biden who wants to raise your taxes — he promises to do that — take you backward in the other direction. That’s why I think this election is pretty much President Trump’s going to win.”

He added, “This president has rebuilt the country stronger than we’ve been before. Unemployment the lowest level for women since the 1950s, Hispanics, African-Americans, everybody in America has been rising up. And I think people want to see that, and they want the next century to be ours — they want another four years of the president.”

