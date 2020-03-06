McConnell: If Schumer’s Apology ‘Was an Apology, It Wasn’t Much of an Apology’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reacted to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) apology for his remarks about Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch by stating, “if that was an apology, it wasn’t much of an apology.”

McConnell said, “Now, if that was an apology, it wasn’t much of an apology. He named the justices by name. He used words that generally are associated with inciting violence. Chuck Schumer ought to know better than that. He didn’t just show up yesterday.”

