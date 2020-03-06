MSNBC’s Wallace Bemoans ‘Hannitized’ AG — People with Barr’s ‘Pedigree’ Should Not Be Acting Like Sean Hannity

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on her show “Deadline” accused Attorney General William Barr of acting like conservative radio host and Fox News anchor Sean Hannity.

The panel was discussing a judge requesting a version of the redacted Mueller report.

Former Bush administration White House Communications Director, Wallace said, “The federal judge on that issuing criticism saying that the differences between the Mueller report and the attorney general’s description of it, quote, ’cause the court to seriously question whether Barr made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse about the Mueller report in favor of President Trump, despite certain findings in the redacted report to the contrary. These circumstances generally and Barr’s lack of candor specifically call into question Barr’s credibility,’ a judge wrote that. One George W. Bush picked. And for that reason, U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton is ordering government lawyers to give him the complete report so he can evaluate whether the material was properly blacked out…Wow.”

Charlie Sykes said, “Actually, wow. When is the last time a federal judge rebuked the attorney general basically saying he lied to the public about something fundamental? This was a deeply dishonest presentation by Barr. We knew it at the time. We’re talking about the stew of lies in your last segment. Donald Trump has relied on this bodyguard of lies to protect him, and this is the vulnerable point because this judge is well respected. He is a senior judge. His words are going to be taken seriously in the legal community, and it’s a real shot at this Justice Department, which is increasingly politicized. Since the acquittal of the Senate, you can see the Trump administration weaponizing this Bill Barr pushing the limits, and so this has got to be a brushback pitch.”

Wallace said, “I don’t know Bill Barr, but I wondered after he did that —What surprises me about and I worked in Republican politics long enough to note the Bill Barr type. And he seems so Hannitized. There are not a lot of people with Bill Barr’s pedigree that act like Sean Hannity as head of the Justice Department.”

