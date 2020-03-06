Sharpton: Trump, Barr Are Tearing Apart the ‘Very Fabric of This Country’

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said President Donald Trump was tearing apart the “very fabric of this country” by having Attorney General William Barr acting as his personal Roy Cohn-type lawyer.

The panel was discussing a judge requesting a version of the redacted Mueller report.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “The federal judge on that issuing criticism saying that the differences between the Mueller report and the attorney general’s description of it, quote, ’cause the court to seriously question whether Barr made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse about the Mueller report in favor of President Trump, despite certain findings in the redacted report to the contrary. These circumstances generally and Barr’s lack of candor specifically call into question Barr’s credibility,’ a judge wrote that. One George W. Bush picked. And for that reason, U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton is ordering government lawyers to give him the complete report so he can evaluate whether the material was properly blacked out.”

Sharpton said, “I think what is very important about this last judge on this Mueller report, and the open rebuke of Barr is that not only is he a respected judge, he’s a Bush-appointed judge. We need to emphasize he is a Republican president’s appointed judge. And to come on as strongly as he did, he didn’t leave any room to misinterpret him. I think it is a significant statement.”

He added, “It really speaks to how Barr has, in a way, helped this president reinterpret what the presidency is all about. It is a real threat to our we are going to be in this country even if Donald Trump is no longer president after the November election and trying to realign what government is.”

He added, “Because if we start normalizing where the attorney general operates as the private attorney to the president, rather than the head of the Justice Department for the people. And a Roy Cohn type of lawyer at that, then we have the whole nation beginning to unravel and reinterpret what is the constitutional premise of how this government is set up. That’s what’s at stake here. This is bigger than Donald Trump and a distorted Mueller report. We’re talking about speaking to the very fabric of this country.

