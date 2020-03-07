Brooks: Get Trump and Pence ‘off the Air’ on Coronavirus – Trump ‘Like an Unwell Person’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that President Trump and Vice President Pence shouldn’t be on the air discussing the coronavirus, “because it just seems hyperpolitical.”

Brooks stated, “The most important thing is to give out honest information that does not seem political. And this happens to be an area of government where we have very qualified people. Debbie Birx, who’s been with — an Obama appointee, Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, the head of NIH…just put those people out front. Get Mike Pence and especially Donald Trump off the air, because it just seems hyperpolitical.”

Brooks later added, “He attacked Governor Inslee. Yeah, I mean, it’s just — it’s out of control. It’s like an unwell person.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett