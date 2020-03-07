Brooks: ‘Unlikely’ There’s ‘Another Twist’ in Democratic Primary

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that he doesn’t think there’s “another twist” in the Democratic primary in the way supporters of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) want.

Brooks said, “Bernie Sanders people hope that there’s another twist in this story. I personally think that’s unlikely, in part because we’re going into some states where Biden’s lead, like Florida, is massive, in part — even in Michigan, where he — Sanders won last time, he’s not doing as well this time with working-class voters as he did last time.”

